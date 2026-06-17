Why More Than Half the Population of India Remains Anaemic Despite Years of Intervention

Recent studies, though limited, have linked long-term exposure to air pollution with lower haemoglobin levels and higher anaemia risk, including among Indian women. Researchers believe chronic inflammation caused by pollutants may interfere with the body's ability to utilise iron. A 2025 study by researchers at IIT Delhi found that women exposed to higher levels of air pollution faced a greater risk of anaemia, even when air quality remained within the same official Air Quality Index category. The study also found that the impact was more pronounced among poorer and less educated women. Evidence on heat exposure is less developed, but scientists are increasingly examining whether rising temperatures and heat stress could also influence haemoglobin levels and contribute to anaemia.