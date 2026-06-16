India’s Persons With Disabilities Left Out As NFHS-6 Fact Sheets Omit Disability Data

Locomotor disability was the most common type at 0.4 per cent, while reported disability prevalence rose with age, reaching 1.9 per cent among persons aged 70 and above. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY

Locomotor disability was the most common type at 0.4 per cent, while reported disability prevalence rose with age, reaching 1.9 per cent among persons aged 70 and above. Photo: SURESH K PANDEY