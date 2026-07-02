Water Emergency: Why India has Turned into a Water-Stressed Nation

People complaining about dirty water was a pattern that emerged during ground visits, not just in bastis but even in upscale areas. So, while the water that Savi gets in Delhi’s Harijan Basti looks like chai (tea) and, at times, even the tanker water arrives with a yellowish tinge, a resident of Delhi’s Malviya Nagar says that since she moved into her flat a month ago, she has been experiencing severe itching and rashes around her vaginal area and suspects tap water to be the culprit. A resident of Bapu Shambhu Colony says: “The tanker water carries visible sediments, prompting the residents to strain it through a cloth before storing it.”