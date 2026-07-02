Pawan Khera Outlook Interview: 'A Two-Thirds Majority Is About Rewriting the Rules of Democracy'

A

Yes. Viewed together, delimitation and ONOE have the potential to distort the democratic competition in favour of the BJP. Through delimitation, the BJP seeks to increase the political weight of states and regions where it is electorally dominant while relatively diminishing the voice of others. The ONOE, meanwhile, inherently favours larger national parties and disadvantages regional parties. In an environment already marked by a severe asymmetry in political funding, the BJP stands to benefit disproportionately.

Additionally, ONOE would subsume state-specific issues within a national narrative. The distinct concerns of each region that come to the forefront during Assembly elections risk being overshadowed by national campaigns and personalities, further disadvantageous to regional parties and weakening India’s federal character.

Further, ONOE requires constitutional amendments, and the BJP currently lacks the numbers. If the government seeks to manufacture that majority through defections, inducements and by purchasing parliamentarians like peanuts, then not only is ONOE undemocratic, but the path to achieve it is equally unconstitutional and worthy of opposition.