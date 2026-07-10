Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Why Bengal's BJP Government Is Walking A Political Tightrope

The Baruipur rape-murder case has become the BJP government's first major law-and-order test in West Bengal.
The crime triggered protests, a mob lynching and competing political narratives from the BJP and the TMC.
The government's response is being measured against its election promises on women's safety and policing.
The alleged rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl in West Bengal's Baruipur has become the first major political and administrative challenge for Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari's BJP government. What began as the disappearance of a child has since triggered violent protests, a mob lynching, allegations of police lapses and a political confrontation that has put the government's handling of law and order under close scrutiny.
The case has become politically significant because it tests one of the BJP's core electoral promises. Before coming to power, the party repeatedly accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of failing to ensure women's safety and maintain law and order, particularly during the 2024 R G Kar rape-murder case. Now in office, it is being judged against the same yardstick. The government's response over the past few days reflects an effort to contain public anger, ensure the investigation moves quickly and avoid the perception that it is falling into the same pattern it once criticised.
What happened in Baruipur?
The girl went missing on Saturday afternoon after leaving home. While police said she had gone to visit a friend, her family said she had stepped out to buy a birthday gift. When she failed to return, relatives searched for her through the night and informed the police. The family also alleged that four men had forcibly taken her away.
Her body was recovered on Sunday morning in Baruipur, following an overnight search. Family members alleged that she had been raped and murdered before her body was abandoned. Police registered an FIR and later arrested Prabhash Mondal in connection with the crime. However, the FIR did not initially include rape charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The recovery of the body sparked widespread protests. Residents blocked roads and railway tracks, disrupting train services on the Sealdah-Namkhana line for more than an hour and halting road traffic for nearly five hours. Protesters refused to allow police to remove the body for post-mortem until senior officers assured them that those responsible would be brought to justice. During the unrest, vehicles were set ablaze, police came under attack and one policeman was injured.
As tensions escalated, a 26-year-old man, later identified as Indrajit Mondol, was lynched by an angry mob after he was allegedly seen with people suspected of involvement in the crime. Police subsequently registered a separate FIR over the lynching, assault on officers and vandalism, while constituting a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the girl's death.
The investigation has since widened. Four accused have been arrested, while Prabhash Mondal was killed in a police encounter after he allegedly attempted to snatch a policeman's firearm and escape. Around 30 people have also been arrested in connection with the lynching and mob violence. Chief Minister Adhikari has directed Director General of Police Sidh Nath Gupta to submit a report within 72 hours, warning that even "1 per cent" lapses in policing would not be tolerated. He has also met both the victim's family and the family of the lynched youth, with compensation expected to be announced after a follow-up visit.
Why has the case become politically sensitive?
The case has raised questions not only about the crime but also about the police response. The victim's family and Opposition parties have questioned whether officers acted swiftly enough after the girl was reported missing. Protesters also alleged that the accused enjoyed political protection and claimed some were linked to local BJP leaders, an allegation the ruling party has rejected.
The political confrontation deepened after the TMC claimed police deployed personnel outside Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence to prevent her from visiting Baruipur. The government has maintained that its focus has been on restoring order and ensuring the investigation proceeds without interference.
Why is the government acting cautiously?
The Baruipur case is the first major law-and-order crisis the BJP government has faced since taking office and the first major test of the promises it placed at the centre of its election campaign. Having promised tougher policing, faster investigations and greater protection for women, the government has little political room for delays or perceived lapses.
That explains the series of steps taken within days of the incident: the formation of an SIT, direct intervention by the Chief Minister, a review of the police response, parallel investigations into the murder and the subsequent mob violence, and repeated public assurances that accountability will extend to anyone found responsible. The government's response also appears aimed at avoiding comparisons with the previous administration's handling of similar cases.
How is this different from previous Bengal cases?
The biggest difference is that the BJP is no longer in Opposition but in government. During the R G Kar rape-murder case in 2024, the party was in Opposition and repeatedly accused the TMC government of failing to deliver justice. It organised protests, made women's safety a central election issue and even fielded the victim's mother as an Assembly candidate.
Today, the BJP is in government and faces the same public expectations it once placed on its political rival. The challenge is no longer to question the administration but to demonstrate that its own promises on policing and accountability can withstand scrutiny. That is why the government has moved to publicly review police conduct alongside the criminal investigation instead of treating the case as a routine law-and-order issue.
BJP vs TMC narratives
The BJP argues that its handling of the case reflects the approach it promised before the election. It points to the arrests, the SIT, the Chief Minister's direct involvement and action against those accused of participating in the subsequent mob violence. It has also maintained that the lynching and attacks on police cannot be justified, regardless of public anger.
The TMC argues that the government failed at the first stage by not preventing the crime or responding effectively after the girl disappeared. It has also accused the administration of restricting Opposition protests instead of answering questions over policing. The CPI(M) has alleged that villagers, rather than the police, identified the suspects and accused local BJP leaders of helping some flee, while the Congress has argued that the BJP is now facing the same criticism over police inaction that it once levelled against the TMC. Together, these competing narratives have turned the Baruipur case into both a criminal investigation and an early political test for the state's new government.