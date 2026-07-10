Baruipur Rape-Murder Case: Why Bengal's BJP Government Is Walking A Political Tightrope

The case has become politically significant because it tests one of the BJP's core electoral promises. Before coming to power, the party repeatedly accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government of failing to ensure women's safety and maintain law and order, particularly during the 2024 R G Kar rape-murder case. Now in office, it is being judged against the same yardstick. The government's response over the past few days reflects an effort to contain public anger, ensure the investigation moves quickly and avoid the perception that it is falling into the same pattern it once criticised.