Ayodhya's Bhadarsa Town Renamed Bharat Nagar

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Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that the newly constituted Khiloni-Suchitaganj nagar panchayat in Ayodhya district would be renamed after Maa Jwala Ji, while the municipal town of Bhadarsa would henceforth be known as Bharat Nagar

Ayodhyas Bhadarsa Town Renamed Bharat Nagar
Ayodhya's Bhadarsa Town Renamed Bharat Nagar

Addressing a public meeting in Bikapur, Adityanath said the demand for renaming Khiloni-Suchitaganj had been raised by local BJP MLA Amit Singh Chauhan.

"The MLA has requested that the Khiloni-Suchitaganj Nagar Panchayat be named after Maa Jwala Ji. I announce that it will be known as Maa Jwala Ji Nagar Panchayat," the chief minister said.

Adityanath also announced the renaming of Bhadarsa, saying the town would now be known as Bharat Nagar, while the area associated with Bharat Kund would also be identified by that name.

Taking a swipe at the Samajwadi Party, he said, "You have recently seen the conduct of the Samajwadi Party's representatives in Bhadarsa. That reflects their true character. Bhadarsa will now be known as Bharat Nagar and Bharat Kund".

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