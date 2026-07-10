UP CM to Launch Projects in Ayodhya Amid Donations Row, Says Public Trust Founded on Good Governance

Adityanath added, "It is the resolve of the double-engine government that the benefits of development should reach every citizen and public welfare should become a means of bringing positive change in the life of every family." The chief minister on June 19 visited Ayodhya and alleged that attempts were being made to defame the temple town and cast doubts on the functioning of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, but the SIT constituted by the UP government "would bring out the truth".