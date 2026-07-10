Adityanath Targets SP, Congress Over Ayodhya

Addressing a public meeting in Bikapur after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 217 development projects worth over Rs 432 crore, Adityanath said those who now claim to speak for faith had committed a "sin" by allowing namaz to be offered on the steps of Hanumangarhi.
"They had namaz offered at Hanumangarhi. Can anyone imagine Hanuman Chalisa being recited inside Jama Masjid? Can any government or the Samajwadi Party or the Congress ever make that happen? If not, then why was this sin committed at Hanumangarhi? Who was responsible for it?" Adityanath said.
The chief minister was apparently referring to an incident from November 2003 when an attempt was made to offer namaz outside the Hanumangarhi, a temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman, but permission was not granted by the local police.
Stepping up his attack, Adityanath said the SP and the Congress had consistently opposed the development of Ayodhya and had also created hurdles in the construction of the Ram temple.
"They questioned the very existence of Lord Ram, fired bullets at Ram devotees and created an identity crisis for Ayodhya. After the double-engine government came to power, the grand Ram temple was built and no one could stop it. Today, lakhs of devotees visit Ayodhya every year," he said.
The CM alleged that the opposition was uncomfortable with the transformation of Ayodhya because it had failed to undertake similar works while in power.
"They oppose Ayodhya today because they could not do these works themselves. They are unhappy that an international airport has been named after Maharishi Valmiki and that projects have been named after Nishad Raj and other revered personalities," he said.