Police forces remain outside mamata home tmc says bid to stop baruipur visit bjp rejects charge

Police Forces Remain Outside Mamata Home; TMC Says Bid to Stop Baruipur Visit, BJP Rejects Charge

P PTI Published at: 6 July 2026 11:37 am

Heavy deployment of state police and central forces continued outside former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's Kalighat residence on Monday, with the opposition TMC alleging that the security arrangements were aimed at preventing her from visiting the family of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped and murdered in Baruipur

P PTI Published at: 6 July 2026 11:37 am

Police Forces Remain Outside Mamata Home; TMC Says Bid to Stop Baruipur Visit, BJP Rejects Charge