'Inframan' Missing: Opposition Targets Maharashtra Govt Over Infrastructure Woes in Heavy Rains

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, opened two months ago, is a 13-km bypass that cuts through the Sahyadri mountains, reducing travel distance by 6 km and shaving 25 to 30 minutes off the commute "The chief minister should make a proper statement. Was there a thorough assessment of the Missing Link bridge and how much problem it may face during heavy rainfall? I appeal to the chief minister to make a statement about it as soon as possible," Sule told reporters.