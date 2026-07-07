Puri Jagannath Temple Seeks Prez, PM Intervention to Stop ISKCON from Holding Untimely Rath Yatra

Asked what is wrong in holding Lord Jagannath's Snan Yatra on any other day, Deb said, "Snan Yatra is the birthday of the Lord. How can one change the birthday? Can you observe Christmas on any other day or Prophet Mohammad's birth anniversary?" In regard to Rath Yatra, he explained that ISKCON is not told to hold Rath Yatra on a particular day. "There is a nine-day period from Ashadha Shukla Paksha Dwitiya to hold Rath Yatra. But they are conducting it on whimsical days. This must be stopped, and Lord's rituals must be held according to scriptures and century-old tradition in Shree Jagannath culture," he said.