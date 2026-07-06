Syama Prasad Mookerjee Dedicated Life to Safeguarding India's Unity: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Monday paid tribute to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 125th birth anniversary and said the leader dedicated his life to safeguarding India’s unity, integrity and cultural ethos.
In a post on X, Singh said, "His unwavering commitment to national integration and selfless service continues to inspire generations and remains a guiding force in our collective journey towards a strong, united and self-reliant India".
I pay my humble homage to this great son of Bharat and reaffirm our resolve to uphold the ideals for which he lived and sacrificed, Singh added.
Former chief minister N Biren Singh, in a post on X, said "Mookerjee dedicated his life to preserving the unity and sovereignty of our nation and stood firmly for the principle that India must always remain one and indivisible."