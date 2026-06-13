What Is Happening Inside the TMC? The Crisis Explained in Points

The TMC is facing rebellions in both its parliamentary and assembly wings after losing power in West Bengal.
Rebel MPs led by Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar and MLAs led by Ritabrata Banerjee have challenged Mamata Banerjee's leadership.
The crisis could trigger legal battles over the party's name and symbol while potentially benefiting the BJP politically.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has, for the past month, been going through its worst crisis since the party was founded in 1998. The party is facing rebellions in both its parliamentary and assembly wings after a disappointing defeat in the West Bengal polls, which saw it lose power after 15 years.
A group of rebel MPs has openly challenged party chief Mamata Banerjee's leadership, claiming the support of nearly 20 legislators and preparing to approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking recognition as the "real TMC".
Meanwhile, in the Assembly, a faction of 58 MLAs has already managed to install its leader, Ritabrata Banerjee, as Leader of Opposition, replacing the candidate chosen by the party leadership.
The internal crisis has triggered a bitter battle within the party and raised questions about its future.
How the Rebellion Started
Signs of unrest emerged after the TMC's defeat in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections. With Mamata Banerjee losing the Bhabanipur seat, the party's leadership in the Assembly weakened, leading to a contest over the post of Leader of Opposition. Rebel MLAs eventually succeeded in installing their own candidate.
The crisis intensified further as it spread to the parliamentary wing of the party. Dissident MPs began rallying around disgruntled MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who had resigned from all party posts a few days earlier.
There was also a flurry of resignations among the TMC's Rajya Sabha MPs, with four departures in four days. Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev, Jagadish Chandra Baraik and Kakoli Malick have all submitted their resignations to the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman.
What began as internal dissatisfaction has now snowballed into a full-blown rebellion against the party leadership.
Who the Rebel MPs Are
The rebellion is being led by senior MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the current leadership. Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia has also been at the forefront of the dissident camp.
According to an India Today report, the rebels enjoy the support of 19 MPs.
The rebels include:
Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar
Satabdi Roy
Bapi Haldar
Dr Sharmila Sarkar
Prasun Bandyopadhyay
Jagadish Barma Basunia
Asit Kumar Mal
Arup Chakraborty
Rachna Banerjee
Saayoni Ghosh
Khalilur Rahaman
Abu Taher Khan
Yusuf Pathan
Mitali Bag
Mala Roy
Kalipada Soren
Deepak Adhikari
June Malia
Partha Bhowmick
The rebels have announced that they will approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to stake a claim to the TMC name.
Why Are They Unhappy?
Rebel leaders have alleged that many MPs felt sidelined and had little access to the party's top leadership. Some leaders have complained about decision-making becoming increasingly centralised and the growing influence of Abhishek Banerjee within the organisation.
Kalyan Banerjee, who had been attacking the rebel MPs at a press conference a few days earlier, later launched attacks on Abhishek Banerjee as well, even going so far as to ask "Didi" to choose between him and her nephew.
According to reports, several MPs were unhappy with what they saw as a lack of internal consultation and opportunities to voice concerns. The rebels have argued that their revolt is aimed at restoring the party's original character rather than weakening it.
Differences over strategy following the TMC's electoral setback have also contributed to the crisis.
What Mamata Banerjee Has Said
The Mamata Banerjee camp has rejected the rebels' claims and accused them of violating the anti-defection law.
Senior TMC leaders, including Mahua Moitra, have argued that the provisions allowing splits within political parties were removed through the 91st Constitutional Amendment, making the rebels' demand for recognition legally untenable.
Party MP Kalyan Banerjee has publicly attacked the dissidents and suggested that the party would not be weakened by their departure. Meanwhile, Kirti Azad has launched sharp attacks on rebel leader Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, accusing her of corruption and questioning her credibility.
Mamata Banerjee herself has maintained that the party remains united and has sought to project confidence despite the growing turmoil.
What BJP Stands to Gain
The crisis engulfing its principal rival could leave the BJP without a serious opposition in West Bengal, allowing it to expand its influence further after coming to power for the first time.
The alignment of rebel MPs with the NDA would also strengthen the ruling alliance's numbers in Parliament. It could help the government in its efforts to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha for constitutional amendments, including those related to delimitation.
If the split deepens, the BJP could benefit both electorally and politically by attracting disgruntled leaders and consolidating anti-TMC sentiment in the state.
What Happens Next
The immediate focus is on the planned meeting between the rebel MPs and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The dissident group intends to seek recognition as the "real TMC" parliamentary formation.
However, constitutional experts and the official TMC leadership maintain that such a claim faces significant legal hurdles because the anti-defection law no longer recognises splits as a valid defence. Any attempt by MPs to function separately could invite disqualification proceedings.
A legal battle, similar to the one that followed the Shiv Sena split in Maharashtra, is likely to ensue. Both sides are expected to lay claim to the party's name and symbol.
There is also the question of differing approaches between the rebel MPs and rebel MLAs, with one faction open to working with the BJP while the other continues to oppose it.
One thing, however, is certain: there will be much left to untangle as the TMC rebellion runs its course.