What Is Happening Inside the TMC? The Crisis Explained in Points

Who the Rebel MPs Are

The rebellion is being led by senior MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has emerged as one of the most vocal critics of the current leadership. Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia has also been at the forefront of the dissident camp.

According to an India Today report, the rebels enjoy the support of 19 MPs.

The rebels include:

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar Satabdi Roy Bapi Haldar Dr Sharmila Sarkar Prasun Bandyopadhyay Jagadish Barma Basunia Asit Kumar Mal Arup Chakraborty Rachna Banerjee Saayoni Ghosh Khalilur Rahaman Abu Taher Khan Yusuf Pathan Mitali Bag Mala Roy Kalipada Soren Deepak Adhikari June Malia Partha Bhowmick

The rebels have announced that they will approach Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to stake a claim to the TMC name.