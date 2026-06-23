Can Rebels Oust A Party Founder? The TMC Leadership Battle Explained

What Exactly Happened Inside The TMC?

Losing its united front in both the parliamentary and assembly wings, a group of rebel MPs has openly challenged party chief Mamata Banerjee's leadership, claiming the support of nearly 20 parliamentarians and has written to the Speaker of the Parliament, Om Birla, announcing that they have joined the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI), a Tripura-based political outfit, in a move aimed at avoiding disqualification under the anti-defection law. The faction has not immediately joined the BJP but has extended support to the NDA.