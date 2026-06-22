Mamata Banerjee Removed As TMC Chief By Rebel Camp Led By Ritabrata

In a dramatic escalation of the internal power struggle, the faction led by Ritabrata Banerjee on Monday named senior MLA Arup Roy as the chairperson of what it called the "real" Trinamool Congress, directly contesting Mamata Banerjee's claim over the party she built. The rebel camp followed up the announcement by declaring the suspension of National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, signalling that its fight is no longer confined to legislative numbers but has expanded into a battle over the party's organisational identity and future.