Ministry Of External Affairs Strongly Condemns Attacks On Two Vessels In Strait Of Hormuz

One Indian seafarer killed and several others injured in attacks on MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa in the Strait of Hormuz.
External Ministry summoned Iranian Deputy Chief of Mission and lodged a strong protest against the attacks.
External Ministry condemned the violence, called for immediate cessation of attacks on commercial shipping, and urged return to dialogue and diplomacy in West Asia.
Ministry Of External Affairs on Monday strongly condemned the attacks on two vessels, MT Al Bahiyah and MT Mombasa, in the Strait of Hormuz, which resulted in the death of one Indian seafarer and injuries to several others.
According to the ministry, both vessels were carrying a total of 30 Indian seafarers among their combined crew of 46. Of the 12 Indian nationals onboard MT Al Bahiyah, one lost his life and another was injured. On MT Mombasa, which had 18 Indian nationals, nine sustained injuries, including two who are reported to be seriously injured.
The External Ministry extended its deepest condolences to the family of the deceased Indian national and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. It said Indian missions and posts in the UAE are closely monitoring the situation and are in touch with UAE authorities to ensure all possible assistance to the affected seafarers.
The Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of Iran in New Delhi was summoned this morning by the External Ministry, and a strong protest was lodged against the attacks.
In its statement, the External Ministry strongly condemned the attacks and acts of violence targeting seafarers and disrupting free and safe navigation through international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz.
The External Ministry also reiterated its deep concern over the resumption of attacks and escalation of hostilities in the West Asian region. It called for an immediate cessation of violence and a return to dialogue and diplomacy in the interests of peace, security, and stability in the region.
The statement particularly emphasised that the targeting of commercial shipping and civilian infrastructure in the region must cease so that free and unimpeded navigation and commerce through international waterways can be restored at the earliest.
This is the latest in a series of incidents in the Strait of Hormuz that have raised global concerns over maritime security and the safety of seafarers. India has a large number of nationals working in the maritime sector, making such incidents of direct concern.
The government has assured that it is closely monitoring the situation and will continue to extend all possible support to the affected families and seafarers.
The External Ministry statement also highlighted the importance of maintaining the safety and security of international waterways. The Strait of Hormuz is a critical chokepoint for global oil trade, and any disruption has significant implications for energy security and international commerce.
The ministry has been in regular contact with the families of the affected seafarers and is providing all necessary assistance, including consular support and coordination with relevant authorities in the region.
This incident comes at a time when tensions in West Asia remain high, with multiple actors involved in complex security dynamics. The External Ministry has consistently called for restraint and peaceful resolution of disputes in the region through dialogue.
The government is expected to continue monitoring developments closely and take all necessary steps to safeguard the interests of Indian nationals working in the maritime sector.