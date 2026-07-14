‘Expelled Him Long Back’: Kejriwal Responds To Tahir Hussain Conviction As BJP Targets AAP

Kejriwal responds after Tahir Hussain’s conviction, saying AAP expelled him following allegations in 2020 riots.
BJP leader Kapil Mishra attacks AAP leadership, questioning its silence after Hussain’s conviction in Sharma’s murder.
AAP clarifies Hussain has had no party association since 2020 suspension after FIR registration.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacted to the conviction of former party councillor Tahir Hussain and four others in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.
In a post on X, Kejriwal said: “We expelled him from AAP long long back. Didn’t he join one of chanda chor party’s sister organization?”
His remarks came a day after a Delhi court found Hussain and four others guilty in the February 2020 killing of Sharma, whose death occurred during the communal violence in northeast Delhi.
BJP Criticises AAP
The remarks came shortly after Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra criticised AAP's top leadership for remaining silent following Hussain's conviction.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Mishra asked: "Why are Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh silent after the conviction? Why have they not come forward and said anything on the matter?"
Mishra also questioned why the then AAP government did not publicly condemn the killing of Sharma or visit the victim's family during the riots. "AAP leaders were providing relief camps in other community areas at the time of the riot, and now they are presenting themselves as followers of Sanatan traditions," Mishra added.
AAP Clarifies Party Status
Following the conviction on Monday, the AAP issued a statement clarifying that Hussain has had no association with the party since 2020. The party stated that he was suspended from its primary membership immediately after an FIR was registered against him in connection with the northeast Delhi riots.
The 2020 Riot Case
Sharma returned home from work on February 25, 2020, before stepping out again, the prosecution stated. When he failed to return, his family began searching for him. His body was later recovered from a drain near a mosque in Khajuri Khas.
The communal violence in northeast Delhi erupted in February 2020 amid protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, claiming 53 lives and leaving hundreds injured. Sentencing in the case is expected to take place separately.