Praful Patel Dismisses Reports Of Rift in NCP, Says Sachchidanand Singh’s Letter Has No Significance

NCP Working President Praful Patel said there is no rift in the party and dismissed Sachchidanand Singh’s letter as carrying no weight.
Patel asserted that the NCP remains united under Sharad Pawar’s leadership and is focused on organisational strengthening.
The remarks come after a letter by senior leader Sachchidanand Singh raised concerns about party functioning, sparking speculation of internal differences.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Praful Patel on Thursday dismissed reports of internal rift in the party and said that a letter written by senior leader Sachchidanand Singh carries no weight.
Speaking to the media in Mumbai, Patel said the NCP remains united under the leadership of Sharad Pawar and that there is no division within the party. He described Sachchidanand Singh’s letter as an individual opinion that does not reflect the party’s official position.
“Sachchidanand Singh’s letter has no significance. It is his personal view and does not represent the party. There is no rift in the NCP,” Patel said.
The development comes after Sachchidanand Singh, a senior NCP leader, wrote a letter raising concerns about certain decisions and the functioning of the party. The letter had sparked speculation about internal differences within the Sharad Pawar-led NCP.
Praful Patel, however, asserted that the party is firmly united and focused on strengthening its organisation ahead of future elections. He said all leaders are working together under Sharad Pawar’s guidance and that any attempt to create a narrative of division will not succeed.
The NCP has been going through a period of reorganisation after the split with the Ajit Pawar faction. The Sharad Pawar group has been trying to consolidate its position in Maharashtra and other states.
Patel’s statement is being seen as an attempt to project unity within the party and counter any perception of internal discord. He also appealed to party workers to remain focused on organisational strengthening and not get distracted by such letters or rumours.
The NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) is currently part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance along with Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress in Maharashtra.
Political observers note that maintaining unity within the NCP is crucial for the opposition alliance’s prospects in the state. Any visible rift could weaken the MVA’s position against the ruling Mahayuti alliance.
Praful Patel’s firm denial of any internal rift is expected to calm speculation within party circles for the time being.