Iraq PM Al-Zaidi Arrives in US for First Talks With Trump, Seeking Energy, Trade Deals

Al-Aboudi said Baghdad would propose creating a joint energy and development fund with the United States to finance projects agreed during the visit, particularly in the energy sector. Al-Zaidi has previously said the fund would initially be backed by oil exports of 500,000 barrels per day, with the aim of increasing that to as much as two million barrels per day. His government also wants to raise Iraq's total oil production from about 4.5 million barrels per day to seven million within three years.