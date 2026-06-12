TMC Alleges BJP's ‘Operation Lotus’ Amid Deepening Rebellion; Kirti Azad Says Split Bid Has Failed

TMC MP Kirti Azad accused the BJP of running "Operation Lotus" to split the party but claimed the effort had failed.
A purported list of 19 Lok Sabha MPs backing the rebel camp surfaced as internal dissent spread from the Assembly to Parliament.
Senior leaders including Shatrughan Sinha and Sougata Roy denied joining any dissident faction and reiterated support for Mamata Banerjee.
Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Friday accused the BJP of attempting to engineer defections within the Mamata Banerjee-led party through "Operation Lotus", alleging that efforts to split the TMC had so far failed.
In a post on X, Azad cited the resignation of Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, meetings between dissident TMC MPs and Union minister Bhupender Yadav, and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's visit to the residence of TMC MP Satabdi Roy as evidence of what he described as an organised attempt to weaken the party.
"Operation Lotus, under the guidance of Amit Shah, is underway," Azad alleged, while maintaining that the exercise had not succeeded.
Rebels Claim Support Of 19 MPs
The latest remarks come amid growing turmoil within the TMC following its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
A purported list containing the names and signatures of 19 TMC Lok Sabha MPs circulated online, although the alleged letter addressed to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was not made public. Dissident leaders claimed the document reflected support for their campaign.
The names on the list reportedly included Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, Satabdi Roy, Bapi Haldar, Sharmila Sarkar, Prasun Bandyopadhyay, Jagadish Barma Basunia, Asit Kumar Mal, Arup Chakraborty, Rachna Banerjee, Saayoni Ghosh, Khalilur Rahaman, Abu Taher Khan, Yusuf Pathan, Mitali Bag, Mala Roy, Kalipada Soren, Deepak Adhikari, June Malia and Partha Bhowmick.
The unrest initially emerged in the West Bengal Assembly before spreading to Parliament, where dissident MPs have claimed support from more than 20 Lok Sabha members.
The crisis deepened further this week after Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from both the Upper House and the party.
Leadership Tensions Surface
The rebellion has also exposed divisions within the party leadership.
Senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday launched a sharp attack on party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, saying he would remain in the party only if Abhishek was removed from all leadership positions.
Azad sought to downplay the remarks, describing Kalyan Banerjee as an emotional leader who remained loyal to Mamata Banerjee.
Speaking to PTI Videos, Azad said there was "no problem" within the party and insisted that Kalyan Banerjee had stood by Mamata Banerjee through difficult times and would never betray her.
Despite the growing rebellion, several senior leaders publicly reaffirmed their loyalty to the TMC chief. Lok Sabha MPs Sougata Roy, Shatrughan Sinha and Pratima Mondal, along with Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo, denied being part of any dissident faction and maintained that they would remain with the party.
Azad also alleged that pressure was being exerted on TMC leaders through the withdrawal of security cover but asserted that such measures would not intimidate him or other party leaders.
The developments have intensified uncertainty within the Trinamool Congress, which is grappling with one of the most serious internal crises in its history following its electoral defeat in West Bengal.