TMC Rebels To Meet Lok Sabha Speaker Monday, Seek Recognition As ‘Real TMC’

Rebel MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia said 19 MPs have backed the dissident camp and signed a representation to the Speaker.
The faction plans to meet Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the "real TMC" parliamentary group.
The development comes amid resignations, parliamentary rebellion and growing criticism of Abhishek Banerjee within the party.
The rebellion within the Trinamool Congress escalated on Friday, with dissident MP Jagadish Chandra Barma Basunia announcing that rebel lawmakers will meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday to seek recognition as the "real TMC" in Parliament.
Basunia, the Lok Sabha MP from Cooch Behar and one of the leaders backing a breakaway faction aligned with the NDA, said the group has already submitted a representation to the Speaker and currently enjoys the support of 19 MPs.
"We have submitted the letter. On Monday, we will go to the Speaker and stake our claim to form the real TMC parliamentary group. We will ask the Speaker to give recognition to our claim," Basunia told PTI Videos.
According to Basunia, the signature campaign began on June 8 and has so far secured the backing of 19 Lok Sabha MPs. Sources, however, said the exact timing of the meeting with the Speaker is yet to be finalised.
Rebels Hit Back At Kirti Azad, Back Kalyan Banerjee
Basunia also responded sharply to TMC MP Kirti Azad's allegation that dissident MPs were being induced to switch loyalties.
"Kirti Azad is a liar. This is not right to say. We are 19 MPs and he is also an MP. It is not right to make such allegations," Basunia said.
The rebel MP also endorsed senior TMC leader Kalyan Banerjee's recent criticism of party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.
"He is saying the right thing. We support Kalyan ji's statement," Basunia said.
Kalyan Banerjee had earlier declared that he would remain in the Trinamool Congress only if Abhishek Banerjee was removed from all leadership roles, exposing growing divisions within the party leadership.
Crisis Deepens Across Assembly And Parliament
The Trinamool Congress has been grappling with a deepening internal crisis since its defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections.
The unrest initially surfaced in the state Assembly, where a large section of party legislators reportedly rebelled against the leadership. The turmoil later spread to Parliament, with dissident MPs claiming support from more than 20 Lok Sabha members.
The crisis intensified further this week after Rajya Sabha MPs Sukhendu Sekhar Ray, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from both the party and the Upper House.
Despite the rebellion, several senior Trinamool leaders have publicly reaffirmed their support for Mamata Banerjee.
Lok Sabha MPs Sougata Roy, Shatrughan Sinha and Pratima Mondal, along with Rajya Sabha MP Babul Supriyo, have denied being part of any dissident faction and maintained that they would continue with the party.
The outcome of Monday's meeting with the Lok Sabha Speaker could prove crucial in determining the future course of the rebellion and the balance of power within the Trinamool Congress.