Kumaraswamy Alleges Fresh SIR Irregularities In Karnataka

JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy has alleged irregularities and manipulation in the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Karnataka.
Kumaraswamy announced that he will approach the Election Commission of India with evidence and complaints from affected voters.
The BJP has dismissed the claims as politically motivated, while the opposition continues to question the transparency of the SIR exercise.
Former Chief Minister and JD(S) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged fresh irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka and announced that he would approach the Election Commission of India (ECI) with concrete evidence.
Speaking to the media in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy claimed that several instances of manipulation and arbitrary deletions have come to light during the ongoing SIR exercise. He alleged that names of genuine voters, particularly from certain communities, are being removed without proper verification, while questionable entries are being added in some constituencies.
“We have received complaints from across the state. This is not a genuine revision exercise. There appears to be a systematic attempt to tamper with the electoral rolls,” Kumaraswamy said. He added that his party workers have collected documentary evidence, including affidavits from affected voters, which he plans to submit to the ECI soon.
The Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls was initiated by the Election Commission to clean up the voter list ahead of future elections. However, opposition parties, including the Congress and JD(S), have repeatedly raised concerns over the manner in which the exercise is being conducted.
Kumaraswamy demanded that the Election Commission conduct a thorough inquiry into the complaints and ensure that no genuine voter is disenfranchised. He also urged the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka to immediately address the grievances being reported from various districts.
The BJP, which is the ruling party in Karnataka, has dismissed Kumaraswamy’s allegations as baseless and politically motivated. State BJP leaders claimed that the SIR is a transparent process being carried out as per ECI guidelines to remove duplicate and fake entries from the electoral rolls.
The controversy over the Special Intensive Revision has been simmering for the past few weeks, with several political parties accusing the administration of selective deletions and additions to favour the ruling party.
Kumaraswamy’s decision to approach the ECI is likely to intensify the political debate over the electoral roll revision process in Karnataka.