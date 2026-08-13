Prakash Raj Questions Election Commission Over Voter ID Claim: ‘You Are Telling A Lie’

Prakash Raj says issue is about citizen rightsPrakash Raj has challenged the Election Commission over his Bengaluru voter registration.
Officials say his voter status was marked shifted, not deleted.
The actor argues the controversy concerns equal rights and citizen dignity.
The Prakash Raj voter ID controversy has intensified after the actor challenged the Election Commission’s explanation regarding his electoral registration in Bengaluru. Raj claimed that officials initially told him his voter ID had been marked as permanently shifted by mistake and assured him that it would be corrected. The commission later said his name had not been deleted but marked as ‘shifted’.
Prakash Raj questions Election Commission
In a video posted on X on Thursday, Raj said he had received a call from the commission’s office after raising concerns about his voter registration. He claimed officials had acknowledged a mistake and asked him to share that the matter would be corrected.
“Friends, saathiyon, a few questions to the Election Commission of Karnataka. Isn’t it true that you had put it on your website that my voter ID is permanently shifted?” Raj said.
He argued that being marked as permanently shifted effectively meant his registration had been deleted and that he would therefore need to apply for a new voter ID using Form 6.
Raj then accused the commission of changing its explanation during a subsequent press conference. “You change it from permanently shifted to shifted on your website. And tell the press that it’s actually shifted, the deletion is a lie. You are telling a lie, you have told a lie,” he said.
What Election Commission said about Prakash Raj voter list
The controversy began after Raj claimed on Tuesday that his name had been deleted from the Bengaluru electoral roll during Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision exercise. He said he was born and raised in the constituency, studied and worked there and had previously contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru.
According to ANI, the Election Commission has maintained that the SIR exercise is routine and intended to keep electoral rolls accurate. The Bengaluru Central City Corporation said Raj’s name had not been deleted and remained active.
Officials said a Booth Level Officer found that Raj had permanently shifted from his registered address. Neighbours, the property manager and the flat owner reportedly confirmed he had not lived there for four years. A mahazar was subsequently prepared and his status was marked as ‘shifted’.
Additional District Election Officer Jagadish G said Raj could re-register his voter details at his current residence through Form 6.
Prakash Raj says issue is about citizen rights
Raj also stressed that his celebrity status should not affect how his case is treated. “I am a celebrity because of my work, but I am equal to every citizen. This fight is about the dignity of a citizen,” he said, adding, “Game on.”
The civic body, meanwhile, said the allegations in the circulating video had been verified and found to be untrue.