Gul Panag Says Gen Z ‘Was Perhaps Dismissed Too Quickly’ After Jantar Mantar Protests

Gul Panag believes Gen Z has shown its ability to influence public debate.
Jantar Mantar protests highlighted young people’s demands for accountability and reform.
The actor says Gen Z was underestimated because of its social media presence.
The student-led Jantar Mantar protests over the NEET UG paper leak have prompted Gul Panag to reflect on the growing influence of Gen Z. The actor, who supported the protesting students, said the younger generation has shown that it can organise, demand accountability and push those in power to respond.
Panag said she was impressed by the determination shown by young people who travelled from different parts of the country to join the movement. She argued that their willingness to speak up showed that they should not be judged solely based on their age or limited political experience.
Gul Panag on Gen Z’s growing influence
Speaking to Hindustan Times, Panag said young people are no longer content with simply discussing their concerns among themselves. Their participation in the protests, she argued, demonstrated a willingness to take their demands into the public sphere.
“Young people are no longer willing to simply complain among themselves or accept that nothing will change. They are showing up, organising peacefully, asking questions and demanding accountability. That is exactly what democratic participation should look like,” Panag said.
She added that the Jantar Mantar protests had shown how young people could influence public discourse even when they were not yet eligible to vote.
“I think Jantar Mantar proved that the youth can no longer be dismissed. They may not all be part of the electorate yet, but they can influence the electorate, shape the national conversation and compel those in power to respond. Once that happens, there is no going back,” she said.
Why Gul Panag believes Gen Z was underestimated
Gen Z has often been described as frivolous, commitment-phobic or overly dependent on social media. Panag disagreed with that perception, pointing out that the same platforms are also being used by young people to organise movements and amplify their concerns.
“This generation was perhaps dismissed too quickly as flimsy, frivolous or interested only in social media. But social media is also how they inform themselves, organise and amplify their voices. What we are seeing now is a generation that is deeply aware of what affects its future and is prepared to stand up for it,” she concluded.