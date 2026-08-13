K-Drama Director Ahn Pan-seok Dead At 64

Ahn Pan-seok is dead at 64.
He directed several hit K-dramas, including Something in the Rain, Behind the White Tower.
He was fighting the effects of a cerebral hemorrhage.
Ahn Pan-seok, the veteran South Korean television director, died Wednesday at 64. He had been receiving hospital treatment since suffering a cerebral hemorrhage last month but died Wednesday. He was also dealing with lung cancer since last year. News of Ahn's brain hemorrhage was first reported on July 31.
On August 12, the production team of ENA’s Romance Expert put out an official statement announcing his death. It read, “We are heartbroken to share this tragic news. Director Ahn Pan Seok passed away on August 12, 2026, at the age of 64.”
The statement further read, “We are sharing this news at the request of the bereaved family. As the family is currently in deep grief and wishes to have a quiet farewell with the deceased, we sincerely ask for your cooperation in keeping the funeral proceedings private from the press. Once again, we express our deepest condolences. May he rest in peace.”
Masterpieces such as Behind the White Tower, Secret Affair, Heard It Through the Grapevine, Something in the Rain and One Spring Night cemented his reputation as a true melodrama maestro. He made his official directorial debut in 1994 with MBC's anthology series The Best Theater: Greetings of Love. He began his television career in 1987 as a producer.
Tributes Pour In For Ahn Pan-seok
Actress Kim Hye-eun, who worked with Ahn on JTBC's 2014 drama Secret Love Affair also paid tribute to the late director. “I was honored to have been given the opportunity to work with director Ahn on ‘Secret Love Affair,’” she wrote. “It breaks my heart that I couldn't work with him on his final project. It is such a heartbreaking loss.”
She added, “Director Ahn Pan-seok, who helped broaden the horizons of my heart. I will never forget your words. I hope you rest peacefully in heaven.”
The director’s final drama, Love Doctor, is scheduled to premiere this October.