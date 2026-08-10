SEVENTEEN Mingyu, Seungkwan, Dino Military Service Dates Confirmed By PLEDIS

SEVENTEEN Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino prepare for mandatory military service.
Seungkwan and Dino will serve together in the Army military band.
Five more SEVENTEEN members will enter service within a short period.
SEVENTEEN Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino are preparing to begin their mandatory military service later this year, marking another major phase in the K-pop group’s enlistment period. PLEDIS Entertainment confirmed the plans on Monday, August 10, while asking fans to support the three members during their respective service periods.
The agency shared the announcement through a notice on Weverse. It confirmed that Seungkwan and Dino will serve as members of the Army’s military band, while Mingyu will undertake alternative military service. All three members are expected to participate in SEVENTEEN’s official activities scheduled before their service begins.
SEVENTEEN military service plans confirmed
PLEDIS said Seungkwan and Dino are scheduled to enlist together as members of the Army’s military band. The agency also confirmed that Mingyu will begin his alternative service separately.
Fans have been asked not to visit the enlistment locations. PLEDIS explained that large numbers of enlistees and their families are expected at the military ceremony for Seungkwan and Dino. In Mingyu’s case, fans were specifically requested to avoid visiting the location of his alternative service.
The agency also clarified that no official event will be organised at Mingyu’s alternative service location or when he subsequently reports to the training centre.
Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino enlistment dates
Mingyu will begin his alternative military service on September 10, while Seungkwan and Dino will enlist in the Army’s military band on October 26. Both Seungkwan and Dino will take part in all official SEVENTEEN activities planned before their enlistment.
Once their service begins, the three members will be unable to participate in SEVENTEEN’s group activities. However, PLEDIS said pre-prepared content would allow them to remain connected with CARAT.
SEVENTEEN’s growing enlistment period
The latest announcement follows Vernon’s scheduled alternative service beginning August 20 and DK’s enlistment on September 8. With Mingyu, Seungkwan and Dino added to the list, five more members of the 13-member group will enter military service within a short period.
Jeonghan has already completed his service, while Wonwoo, Woozi and Hoshi have previously begun theirs. PLEDIS has said SEVENTEEN is working towards a full 13-member return once the members complete their respective service periods.