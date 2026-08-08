Nam Joo Hyuk will lead a new drama series, Heartbeat.
He's also starring in Code.
The actor's comeback project after compulsory military enlistment was The East Palace.
Nam Joo Hyuk is set to star in the new Korean drama Heartbeat. On Thursday, Korean entertainment news portal Soompi reported that Joo-hyuk would also star in the romantic drama series. Joo-hyuk is slated to Cha Shin-jo, a man with a hidden past.
The drama is written by scriptwriter Lee Si Eun, the mastermind behind the massive global phenomenon Lovely Runner and hit series True Beauty. The upcoming project allures with an emotional narrative that weaves high-stakes romance with a dash of fantasy. The female lead has been offered to Han So-hee, who returns to the big screen next month in The Intern, the Korean remake of the hit Hollywood film starring Robert De Niro and Anne Hathaway.
If reports are to be believed, the plot of Heartbeat trails a woman who possesses the unique ability to see the past. She crosses paths with a man who is forced to hide his own past. Something romantic happens when she encounters a mysterious man who looks identical to her deceased first love.
Joo-hyuk is headlining another series, Code. It follows Yun Tae-joo, played by Joo-hyuk, a morally and ethically bankrupt partner at a top law firm who will stop at nothing to succeed. Joo-hyuk is joined by Lee E-dam, Kim Eui-sung and Park Hoon.
Nam Joo-hyuk's Notable Projects
Joo-hyuk gained widespread fame for portraying the childhood friend-turned-romantic interest of the titular character in the 2016 sports drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. He has since continued to land lead roles in series such as The Bride of Habaek, Start-Up, Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Vigilante. Joo-hyuk recently led the fantasy series The East Palace, which premiered in July. He had taken a break during which he enlisted to complete his mandatory military service. The East Palace marked his big comeback project.
Heartbeat is seeking to air sometime in 2027.