Joo-hyuk gained widespread fame for portraying the childhood friend-turned-romantic interest of the titular character in the 2016 sports drama Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo. He has since continued to land lead roles in series such as The Bride of Habaek, Start-Up, Twenty-Five Twenty-One and Vigilante. Joo-hyuk recently led the fantasy series The East Palace, which premiered in July. He had taken a break during which he enlisted to complete his mandatory military service. The East Palace marked his big comeback project.