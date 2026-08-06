Fanomenon K-Pop Festival Brings HYBE, SM, JYP And YG Together In Historic Move

Fanomenon unites K-pop's Big Four agencies for an ambitious 11-day global festival.
New Fandemonium award recognises fandoms instead of artists for driving Hallyu worldwide.
Seoul debut precedes Los Angeles expansion planned for May 2028 with cultural exhibitions.
The Fanomenon K-pop festival is set to become one of the biggest events in the history of Korean pop culture, bringing together the industry's four largest entertainment agencies for a first-of-its-kind celebration. HYBE, SM Entertainment, JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment have joined forces to launch a festival that blends live performances, fan-focused awards and cultural exhibitions, highlighting the global influence of K-pop and the Hallyu wave.
Fanomenon combines concerts, awards and K-culture
Unlike traditional music festivals, Fanomenon will also function as a fan-centred awards ceremony. Rather than recognising only artists, the event will honour the fandoms that have helped expand K-pop across the world. Organisers have introduced the "Fandemonium" award, which will recognise one outstanding fan community from a shortlist of ten.
It was revealed by the organisers that artists will accept awards on behalf of their fandoms. However, details about the judging process and selection criteria are yet to be announced.
Global expansion plans and festival venues
Beyond the concerts, the festival will feature exhibitions celebrating different aspects of Korean popular culture, including gaming, webtoons, beauty, food and other cultural experiences. While the main performances and ceremonies will be staged at the new Seoul Arena, additional exhibitions will be hosted at the Korea International Exhibition Centre (KINTEX) in Goyang, making the event a multi-city celebration.
According to a report by the Korea JoongAng Daily, the initiative is being driven by the Presidential Committee on Popular Culture Exchange. It was said by committee co-chair and JYP founder J.Y. Park that the festival aims to build on the global momentum of Korean popular culture while creating a space where young fandoms can connect through shared interests.
The inaugural edition of Fanomenon will take place from December 2 to 12, 2027, with organisers already planning an international expansion beginning in Los Angeles in May 2028.