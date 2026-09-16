ENHYPEN Retain Billboard 200 Spot For Third Consecutive Week With ‘THE SIN : BLISS’

ENHYPEN's Billboard 200 places THE SIN: BLISS at No. 41.
THE SIN: BLISS becomes ENHYPEN's fifth double-million-selling album.
Bloody Paradise earned seven music show wins during promotions.
ENHYPEN's Billboard 200 presence has extended into a third consecutive week with THE SIN: BLISS. The group's latest mini album has landed at No. 41 on the Billboard 200 chart dated September 19, maintaining its place among the week's top-performing albums. The release had made a major impact earlier in its run by opening at No. 1 on the September 5 chart.
ENHYPEN THE SIN: BLISS continues its Billboard run
The latest position gives the album another Top 50 appearance after its chart-topping debut. THE SIN: BLISS has also continued to feature across Billboard’s other album rankings, reaching No. 7 on Top Album Sales during the same tracking week. It has additionally appeared on the World Albums chart.
The release has therefore maintained momentum beyond its opening week, while its title track has added another layer to the group's current campaign. “Bloody Paradise" entered Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100 following its release and picked up seven music show wins during the promotional period.
The song has also found traction on TikTok in South Korea, where it reached the Top 50 as well as the Viral 50. These milestones have helped extend the album's presence beyond the main album chart.
THE SIN: BLISS adds to ENHYPEN's sales milestones
The mini album marks another significant sales achievement for ENHYPEN. THE SIN: BLISS has become the group's fifth album to surpass two million copies in sales, further expanding its commercial record.
The group has also recorded strong results in Japan with the same release. THE SIN: BLISS topped the weekly album chart of Oricon and later led Billboard Japan's album sales chart. It also contributed to three Oricon weekly chart wins earlier in the album cycle.
With album promotions now wrapped, ENHYPEN is preparing to shift its focus to live performances. The group's next major schedule is the ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR BLOOD SAGA, which will begin in Macau in October.
The tour will then move to Japan for a series of dome shows running from December through February. Across its full schedule, the tour is set to cover 22 cities and 37 shows through March next year.
For ENHYPEN, the Billboard 200 result arrives as THE SIN: BLISS moves into its third week of chart activity while the members prepare for the next stage of their global schedule.