Doctor X Teaser: Kim Ji Won’s Brilliant Surgeon Has A Dangerous Side

Kim Ji Won's Doctor X teaser introduces a surgeon with dangerous secrets.
The Korean drama Doctor X explores Gye Soo Jung's mysterious identity.
SBS medical noir drama premieres on October.
The Kim Ji Won Doctor X teaser offers a first look at Gye Soo Jung, a gifted surgeon whose extraordinary abilities come with an unpredictable edge. The upcoming SBS drama is based on the Japanese series of the same name and places its central character inside a hospital where corruption and ambition are deeply intertwined. Rather than presenting Soo Jung as a conventional doctor, the preview hints at someone who follows her own rules when it comes to medicine.
Kim Ji Won Doctor X teaser introduces a mysterious surgeon
The preview opens with Soo Jung reciting the Hippocratic Oath. While other medical graduates are shown taking the oath together in an auditorium, she is seen standing separately in front of another person. Her words are delivered as a solemn promise, with the unusual setting immediately suggesting that there is more to her history than meets the eye.
The tone shifts quickly as Soo Jung is shown at work in the operating room. She performs surgery with confidence and appears unfazed by the pressure surrounding her. Her approach, however, makes her as intimidating as she is impressive. At one point, she is caught in a dangerous confrontation and is seen being choked.
Her reputation is further established through the description of her as “the most dangerous doctor”. Another reaction in the teaser questions whether she is completely obsessed with surgery, adding to the uncertainty surrounding her motivations.
Is Gye Soo Jung Doctor X?
The mystery deepens when hospital director Boo Seung Kwon, played by Son Hyun Joo, raises the possibility that Soo Jung could be Doctor X. The question is presented without an immediate answer, leaving her identity and the meaning behind the name at the centre of the drama's intrigue.
The final moments show Soo Jung inside the operating room wearing a surgical mask. She tilts her head with an expression that gives little away, reinforcing the sense that her character is hard to understand.
Alongside Kim Ji Won and Son Hyun Joo, the drama stars Lee Jung Eun and Kim Woo Seok. As a medical noir series, Doctor X appears set to combine hospital politics with the story of a surgeon whose methods and past could challenge the establishment around her.
Doctor X will premiere on October 9 at 9:50 p.m. KST on SBS.