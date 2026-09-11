The Perfect Lie: Yoo Yeon Seok, Seo Hyun Jin Face Off In Suspenseful First Teaser

The Perfect Lie teaser introduces Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin's mystery.
Two conflicting accounts turn a romantic encounter into a psychological thriller.
MBC's upcoming drama reunites the Dr. Romantic stars after 10 years.
MBC's upcoming drama The Perfect Lie has unveiled its first teaser, giving a glimpse into a psychological thriller where two people offer completely different versions of the same memory. Starring Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin, the drama turns a seemingly romantic encounter into a tense search for the truth.
The Perfect Lie teaser sets up conflicting stories
The teaser opens with Kang Ji Sun, played by Seo Hyun Jin, and Min Joon Ho, played by Yoo Yeon Seok, on what seems like a perfect first date. Their romantic evening soon takes a disturbing turn when Ji Sun reflects that the world suddenly changed overnight, as though everything had been a lie.
The couple are then shown separately in what appears to be a police interrogation room. Ji Sun insists that she is not lying, while Joon Ho claims that there has been a misunderstanding and that the situation makes no sense. Their accounts of the same incident keep clashing as the tension between them escalates.
Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin face off in new thriller
The teaser grows more intense as Joon Ho is heard angrily demanding that the supposed lie be stopped. Meanwhile, Ji Sun warns that anyone who has done something wrong must face the consequences.
The mystery deepens further when a voice declares that one of the two characters is the person who lied. The teaser leaves the question deliberately unresolved, setting up a psychological battle between the pair as their conflicting memories begin to emerge.
Directed by Jo Young Min, who previously helmed You and Everything Else, The Perfect Lie also marks Yoo Yeon Seok and Seo Hyun Jin's reunion after they starred together in Dr Romantic a decade ago.
The Perfect Lie is scheduled to premiere on MBC and on Disney+ in October.