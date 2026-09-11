X-Men Movie Adds Asa Germann As Flying Mutant Angel

Germann had earlier auditioned for the role of Scott Summers/Cyclops in the MCU's first X-Men movie. But while Heartstopper star Kit Connor eventually sealed that particular gig, Marvel Studios' heads were pleased enough with Germann that they offered him the role of the X-Team's high flying mutant hero. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is attached to direct the project. Beef creator and writer Lee Sung Jin has been approached alongside writer Joanna Calo to pen a new draft of the script.