X-Men Movie Adds Asa Germann As Flying Mutant Angel

X-Men movie as found its Angel.
Asa Germann is cast as Angel.
Marvel's X-Men movie is set for release on May 5, 2028.
Marvel’s X-Men cast has roped in Gen V star Asa Germann as the high-flying mutant Angel.
Germann had earlier auditioned for the role of Scott Summers/Cyclops in the MCU's first X-Men movie. But while Heartstopper star Kit Connor eventually sealed that particular gig, Marvel Studios' heads were pleased enough with Germann that they offered him the role of the X-Team's high flying mutant hero. Thunderbolts* director Jake Schreier is attached to direct the project. Beef creator and writer Lee Sung Jin has been approached alongside writer Joanna Calo to pen a new draft of the script.
Germann first broke out in Amazon Prime Video’s superhero satire Gen V, a spinoff of The Boys. He played Sam Riordan, a schizophrenic hero who is near invulnerable and has incredible strength. Germann also appeared in two episodes of The Boys Season 4; Gen V was scrapped earlier this year after two seasons. He also played Lucas Bowden in this year’s Scream 7 and popped up in an episode of Netflix’s Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
Angel’s real name is Warren Worthington III. He previously appeared in Fox’s X-Men: The Last Stand. Angel, is a foundational X-Men character, first surfacing in X-Men #1 in 1963.
X-Men Movie Casting
The X-Men currently slated for the mutants' MCU debut proper are Kit Connor as Cyclops, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Obsession breakout Inde Navarette as Rogue, and fresh-faced Maya Boyd as Storm. Elsewhere, Christopher Abbott is on to play the mutants' leader Charles 'Professor X' Xavier, Samara Weaving is starring as the icy-powered Emma Frost, and Adam Driver is set to channel his sinister side as Nathaniel Milbury aka Mister Sinister.