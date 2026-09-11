Como’s Champions League Dream Turns Into A Night To Remember Against Leipzig

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Como announced their arrival on the Champions League stage in spectacular fashion, defeating RB Leipzig 4-1 at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. The Italian debutants made an immediate impact, taking the lead in the 15th minute through Martin Baturina after a slick attacking exchange with Tasos Douvikas. The roles were reversed in the 38th minute as Douvikas doubled Como’s advantage. Cesc Fabregas’ side continued to play with confidence after the interval and extended their lead through Assane Diao in the 54th minute. Leipzig briefly gave themselves hope when Andrija Maksimovic pulled one back four minutes later, but Como remained in control. Substitute Maximo Perrone restored the three-goal advantage in the 90th minute to complete a memorable night. The result marked a dream Champions League debut for Como and a difficult European return for Leipzig.

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Champions League: Como vs RB Leipzig
Como's Maximo Perrone, right, scores his side's fourth goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Champions League: RB Leipzig vs Como
Leipzig's Andrija Maksimovic, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: Como vs RB Leipzig
Como's Lucas Da Cunha, top, tries to dribbles past Leipzig's goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League Soccer Match: RB Leipzig vs Como
Como's supporters cheer during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League: Como vs RB Leipzig
Como's Assane Diao, left, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League: RB Leipzig vs Como
Como's Anastasios Douvikas, right, scores his side's second goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: Como vs RB Leipzig
Como's Martin Baturina, center, scores his side's opening goal during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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UEFA Champions League 2026-27: RB Leipzig vs Como
Como's Anastasios Douvikas, right, is tackled by Leipzig's Nicolas Seiwald during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Champions League Soccer Match: Como vs RB Leipzig
Como's Jacobo Ramon, right, challenges for the ball with Leipzig's Antonio Nusa during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Champions League Soccer Match: RB Leipzig vs Como
Leipzig's supporters cheer during the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno
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Italy Champions League Soccer: Como vs RB Leipzig
Como older fan cheers prior to the start of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between Como and Leipzig in Como, Italy, Como officials giving up seats to older fans. | Photo: AP/Luca Bruno

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