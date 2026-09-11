Como’s Champions League Dream Turns Into A Night To Remember Against Leipzig

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 11 September 2026 3:42 pm

Como announced their arrival on the Champions League stage in spectacular fashion, defeating RB Leipzig 4-1 at Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia. The Italian debutants made an immediate impact, taking the lead in the 15th minute through Martin Baturina after a slick attacking exchange with Tasos Douvikas. The roles were reversed in the 38th minute as Douvikas doubled Como’s advantage. Cesc Fabregas’ side continued to play with confidence after the interval and extended their lead through Assane Diao in the 54th minute. Leipzig briefly gave themselves hope when Andrija Maksimovic pulled one back four minutes later, but Como remained in control. Substitute Maximo Perrone restored the three-goal advantage in the 90th minute to complete a memorable night. The result marked a dream Champions League debut for Como and a difficult European return for Leipzig.