InDepth | DMK’s Opposition To Delimitation Has Given Way To A More Practical Position Post Poll Setback

Much water has flowed down the Cauvery since then. In a political reversal few could have anticipated, Vijay Joseph, the cine superstar who had recently entered electoral politics, emerged as the single-largest political force and eventually formed the government, bringing down the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led political edifice. The party that had positioned itself as the principal bulwark against the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) centralising politics suddenly found itself without major allies. The Congress, the Left and other former partners of the INDIA bloc moved towards Vijay, leaving the DMK increasingly isolated. Now, as the Union government reportedly prepares to reintroduce the bill, the DMK remains the cynosure of all eyes—but for very different reasons. Will a party smarting from an electoral setback and political isolation look back to the Vajpayee years, when the DMK had an electoral alliance with the BJP, and contemplate another rapprochement with its former ally?