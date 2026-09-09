Dubai Airport Video Shared As Delhi Airport Flooding, FIR Against 63 Social Media Handles

DIAL has filed an FIR against 63 social media handles over misleading posts about flooding at Delhi Airport.
An old Dubai Airport waterlogging video was allegedly shared as footage from Delhi Airport.
DIAL said temporary water accumulation after heavy rain was cleared within 20 minutes, without affecting airport operations.
Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) has lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police against 63 social media handles for allegedly circulating misleading and factually incorrect posts showing flooding and waterlogging at the Indira Gandhi International Airport and falsely suggesting disruption to flight operations.
According to DIAL, the social media accounts shared videos and posts that did not accurately represent the situation at the airport. In one instance, an old video showing waterlogging at Dubai Airport was allegedly shared as footage from Delhi Airport.
The airport operator said such content could create unnecessary anxiety among passengers, cause public mischief and undermine confidence in a critical public utility.
DIAL said the FIR was filed after the circulation of posts that allegedly sought to portray the airport as being flooded and operations as disrupted.
The airport operator clarified that while the arrival forecourt of Terminal 3 witnessed temporary water accumulation on September 4 following heavy rainfall, airport operations were not affected.
The Delhi Airport area recorded around 72.2 MM of rainfall within three hours between 2:30 PM and 5:30 PM on that day, DIAL said.
Airport teams responded immediately and cleared the accumulated water within 20 minutes, allowing operations to continue safely and smoothly, it said.
A DIAL spokesperson said the airport remained committed to maintaining safety and operational reliability, while urging passengers to rely on its official channels for updates.
The spokesperson said the circulation of misleading content by certain social media handles appeared to be a deliberate attempt to create public mischief, damage the reputation of a public utility service and cause unwarranted concern among passengers.
DIAL operates the Delhi airport, one of the country's busiest aviation hubs. The FIR comes amid heightened scrutiny of social media posts concerning airport operations, particularly during periods of heavy rainfall and adverse weather conditions.