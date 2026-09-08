Nepal Cracks Down On Online Abuse Targeting Flood Survivors: PM Balendra Shah

The crackdown has already led to one arrest. As of September 7, Nepal Police arrested and remanded 24-year-old Birendra Madai of Baitadi under Section 47 of the Electronic Transactions Act, 2063 (2008), for posting derogatory social media remarks and inciting ethnic tension regarding flood victims. The Cyber Bureau has also formed a specialised 10-member investigation team to identify and review more social media profiles accused of harassing and mocking disaster survivors. Authorities informed that legal proceedings and evidence collection are continuing even without formal complaints from victims.