What We Know About 5 Baby Orangutans Rescued In Odisha

Five baby orangutans were rescued from a forest near Badapai village in Odisha’s Balasore district.
Orangutans are native to Southeast Asia, making their presence in an Odisha forest highly unusual.
Forest officials are investigating their origin amid suspicions of human involvement and possible wildlife smuggling.
Five baby orangutans have been rescued from a forest area in Balasore, Odisha, after they were spotted near Badapai village in the Bhograi area at around 6AM on September 8. The unusual sight has raised questions about how a species native only to Southeast Asia reached India.
Forest officers later rescued all five animals and began investigating their origin, Moneycontrol reported. Veterinary doctors are examining and treating them.
The discovery has puzzled officers because orangutans are not native to India. Wild populations occur naturally only on the Southeast Asian islands of Borneo and Sumatra. The five animals are believed to be juveniles and officials are trying to establish how they ended up in an Odisha forest.
Crowds Prompt Rescue
Residents noticed the unusual animals moving through the forest near Badapai village on the morning of September 8. The sight quickly drew large crowds, and thousands reportedly gathered at the spot within about an hour.
That rush forced the forest department to step in. Officers rescued the five orangutans and moved them to the forest office for medical observation.
The animals appear to be very young. Officials estimate their height at around 1 to 1.5 feet, though their exact age has not yet been established. "four of the five babies were healthy and eating and drinking", Balasore Divisional Forest Officer Pratik Prakash Indalkar said.
Smuggling Suspicions
Orangutans are Asia's only great apes and among the world's most threatened primates. All three orangutan species are classified as Critically Endangered, making the discovery of five juveniles together in an Indian forest highly unusual.
Forest officers believe natural migration is highly unlikely. There is no natural land corridor linking Odisha to the orangutans' native habitats in Borneo and Sumatra.
That has sharpened suspicion of human involvement. The forest department is investigating whether the animals were brought into Odisha as part of an international wildlife-smuggling operation. The case could expose a trafficking route involving endangered animals.
Care And Investigation
The orangutans remain under forest department care as doctors continue medical checks. A team from Nandankanan Zoological Park has travelled to Balasore to coordinate their transfer.
After relocation, the animals are expected to be kept in quarantine and undergo further veterinary examination. Officers have also started a combing operation in and around the forest to look for other animals or possible evidence.
The Wildlife Crime Control Bureau is expected to investigate the case as Odisha officers try to trace where the juveniles came from and who brought them there.