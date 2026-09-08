Two Detained At Mumbai's NMACC With Firearm Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

Two men were detained at Mumbai’s NMACC ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s planned visit.
One detainee allegedly claimed to be a PMO official and was accompanied by a bodyguard carrying a gun.
Police recovered a firearm and the Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the matter.
The Mumbai Police detained two people at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit there, the Times of India reported. One of the men claimed to be from the Prime Minister's Office.
The 24-year-old man was accompanied by a bodyguard carrying a gun. Police said a firearm was recovered from one of the detainees. The Mumbai Crime Branch is investigating the matter further.
As per ANI Mumbai police stated, "The Mumbai Police detained a man at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in BKC who was claiming to be an official from the Prime Minister's Office. The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun,".
Police have detained both individuals. The firearm recovery has triggered a further Crime Branch probe.
Fintech Fest
Modi is scheduled to attend the Global Fintech Fest 2026 in Mumbai. He will open the event's seventh edition, which is described as one of the world's largest and most influential annual fintech conferences.
The event runs from September 8 to September 11. Since 2020, GFF has served as an international thought-leadership platform, drawing policymakers, regulators, central banks, financial institutions, fintech companies, technology firms, investors, academia and other global stakeholders.
This year's discussions will focus on agentic AI, programmable finance, quantum technologies and other emerging technologies. The aim is to produce trusted, inclusive and measurable outcomes for citizens, enterprises and economies globally.
Earlier in the day, Modi opened, dedicated and laid foundation stones for development projects in Vadodara valued at more than ₹35,000 crore.
He later addressed a public rally in Navsari after the event. Modi said the BJP's long-standing presence in the region had been sustained by its workers' commitment to service rather than the "pride of power".