HC Seeks Delhi Govt Response On Implementing Action Plan To Eliminate Rabies In Stray Dogs

The court asked MCD and NDMC to report on stray dog vaccination and sterilisation efforts, and directed them to work towards making at least one ward rabies-free.
The MCD reported sterilising and vaccinating 43 dogs, while NDMC said 28 dogs were caught and 615 vaccinated during its camps.
The court also sought compliance with the Supreme Court’s directions on stray dogs and listed the matter for further hearing on October 5.
The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the city government to file its response on implementing the action plan for elimination of rabies in stray dogs in the national capital.
The court also asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) to file their status reports on further steps taken by them to vaccinate and sterilise stray dogs.
A bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta granted four weeks’ time to the Delhi government counsel to get instructions and file response to the action plan submitted by the amicus curiae and suggestions to the recommendations made by her.
During the hearing, the bench was informed that amicus curiae, appointed to assist the court in the matter, has prepared an action plan for dog-mediated rabies elimination from India by 2030.
The court was informed that the MCD held four camps in Anand Vihar ward in August and September during which 43 dogs were caught, sterilised and vaccinated and released to their respective areas.
The MCD counsel further said due publicity was done about the camps and there was active cooperation by all the stakeholders and that the camps were held in a seamless manner. There was no resistance by any member of the public or organisation, he added.
The court was informed that NDMC also conducted camps during which 28 dogs were caught, 615 dogs were vaccinated and school awareness programmes were held.
The court directed the MCD and NDMC mention in their status reports how many dogs were caught and also ensure that at least one ward from their areas is rabies free.
The authorities submitted that they will continue holding the camps and will make an endeavour that at least one ward will be declared rabies free and all dogs will be vaccinated and sterilised.
The court listed the matter for further hearing on October 5.
It had earlier asked the Delhi government and MCD to file a comprehensive report on the steps they have taken to comply with the Supreme Court's directions on removing stray dogs from public spaces.
The bench passed the order on a suo motu case initiated by the high court pursuant to the top court’s directions passed on May 19.
The bench had called for striking a balance between the interests of “dog lovers" and "dog haters”, stating that every day there are cases of dog bites and it is the common man who is troubled. It had said that monkey menace was an “even more serious” issue.
On May 19, the Supreme Court had directed the state governments and Union territories to augment infrastructure to deal with stray dogs and other animals, and asked all the high courts to register a suo motu case to ensure compliance of its August 22, 2025 and November 7, 2025 directions.
The top court issued a slew of directions to deal with the "alarming rise" in dog bite incidents within institutional areas like educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations.
While dealing with a suo motu case over the stray dog menace, the apex court ordered forthwith relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.
It also directed the authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways.