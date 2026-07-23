The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi to file a comprehensive report on the steps they have taken to comply with the Supreme Court's directions on removing stray dogs from public spaces.
A bench of Justices Dinesh Mehta and Rajneesh Kumar Gupta passed the order on a suo motu case initiated by the high court pursuant to the top court's directions dated May 19.
The bench called for striking a balance between the interests of “dog lovers” and “dog haters”, stating that every day there are cases of dog bites and it is the common man who is troubled.
It also said that monkey menace was an “even more serious” issue.
“The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) shall file a comprehensive report in relation to the steps so far taken in compliance of directions so far passed by the Supreme Court, and this court, up to July 31,” the bench ordered.
The court also issued notices to the Centre and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the matter, and listed it for hearing on August 3.
On May 19, the Supreme Court directed the state governments and Union territories to augment infrastructure to deal with stray dogs and other animals, and asked all the high courts to register a suo moto case to ensure compliance of its August 22, 2025, and November 7, 2025, directions.
The top court has issued a slew of directions to deal with the “alarming rise” in dog bite incidents within institutional areas such as educational institutions, hospitals and railway stations.
While dealing with a suo motu case on the stray dog menace, the apex court ordered the relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.
It also directed the authorities to ensure the removal of all cattle and other stray animals from state highways, national highways and expressways.