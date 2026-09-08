India Vs Afghanistan T20I 2026 Series: Everything You Need to Know About the Series

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Outlook Sports Desk
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India face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in New Delhi, with Shreyas Iyer captaining the side and Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana subject to fitness

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India Vs Afghanistan T20I 2026 Series
In this image received on June 11, 2026, India's Vaibhav Sooryavanshi plays a shot during an ODI cricket match between India-A and Afghanistan-A, in Dambulla, Sri Lanka. | Photo: SLC via PTI
Summary of this article

  • India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium

  • Shreyas Iyer will captain India, with Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson among the key names

  • Jasprit Bumrah and three other players remain subject to fitness ahead of the series

The Indian men’s cricket team will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in New Delhi before travelling to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games. All three T20I matches between India and Afghanistan are scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced its full 15-member squad for the away series against India last month, with Naveen-ul-Haq included alongside the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi. India, meanwhile, announced their squad on September 1.

Shreyas Iyer will lead the Men in Blue, while the squad also features a strong batting line-up, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.

Bumrah’s Recovery On Track For Afghanistan Series

Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering from an impact injury and reactive swelling in his left knee, which ruled him out of India’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August 2026. He has been included in the T20I squad but remains subject to fitness.

Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar are also subject to fitness ahead of the series.

Afghanistan will be aiming to secure their first-ever international victory over India when the two sides meet in New Delhi.

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Jasprit Bumrah: Despite initial assurances of a quick recovery from an impact injury in England, Jasprit Bumrah's mysterious knee issue—requiring fluid drainage and a lubricant injection—has left the team without a set return date - | Photo: @Jaspritbumrah93/X
India's batsman Vaibhav Sooryavanshi gestures after scoring 50 runs during the third T20 cricket match between Zimbabwe and India in Harare, Zimbabwe. - | Photo: AP/Wonder Mashura
India's Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sri Lanka's Asitha Fernando exchange words during day one of the second cricket test match between Sri Lanka and India in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026 - (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series Schedule

DateDayMatchVenueStart Time (IST)
September 13Sunday1st T20IArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi19:00
September 15Tuesday2nd T20IArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi19:00
September 17Thursday3rd T20IArun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi19:00

India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series: Live Streaming

The three-match India-Afghanistan T20I series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website.

Squads For India-Afghanistan T20I Series

India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.

*Subject to fitness

Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.

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