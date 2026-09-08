India Vs Afghanistan T20I 2026 Series: Everything You Need to Know About the Series

India will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium
Shreyas Iyer will captain India, with Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Sanju Samson among the key names
Jasprit Bumrah and three other players remain subject to fitness ahead of the series
The Indian men’s cricket team will face Afghanistan in a three-match T20I series in New Delhi before travelling to Japan for the 2026 Asian Games. All three T20I matches between India and Afghanistan are scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.
The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced its full 15-member squad for the away series against India last month, with Naveen-ul-Haq included alongside the spin trio of Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Mohammad Nabi. India, meanwhile, announced their squad on September 1.
Shreyas Iyer will lead the Men in Blue, while the squad also features a strong batting line-up, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma and Sanju Samson.
Bumrah’s Recovery On Track For Afghanistan Series
Jasprit Bumrah is currently recovering from an impact injury and reactive swelling in his left knee, which ruled him out of India’s two-match Test series against Sri Lanka in August 2026. He has been included in the T20I squad but remains subject to fitness.
Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana and Washington Sundar are also subject to fitness ahead of the series.
Afghanistan will be aiming to secure their first-ever international victory over India when the two sides meet in New Delhi.
India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series Schedule
|Date
|Day
|Match
|Venue
|Start Time (IST)
|September 13
|Sunday
|1st T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|19:00
|September 15
|Tuesday
|2nd T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|19:00
|September 17
|Thursday
|3rd T20I
|Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
|19:00
India Vs Afghanistan T20I Series: Live Streaming
The three-match India-Afghanistan T20I series will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network’s television channels in India, with live streaming available on the SonyLIV app and website.
Squads For India-Afghanistan T20I Series
India: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*.
*Subject to fitness
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran (C), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Noor Rahman (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharoti, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Abdullah Ahmadzai and Naveen-ul-Haq.