Karun Nair Hits Century, Fires Pointed Dig At South Zone After Duleep Trophy Snub

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Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: soubhagya chatterjee
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Karun Nair answered a second consecutive Duleep Trophy exclusion by smashing a defiant century for KSCA Secretary's XI against Chhattisgarh in Bengaluru on Monday. Omitted from South Zone's final against East Zone in Chennai due to combination tactics, the experienced Indian batter voiced discontent online after proving his form on the pitch

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karun nair century dig post at south zone duleep trophy 2026 snub
India's Karun Nair plays a shot during the first day of the fifth cricket test match between England and India at The Kia Oval in London. AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth
Summary of this article

  • Karun Nair scored 104 off 183 balls for KSCA Secretary's XI against Chhattisgarh at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium

  • The hundred arrived after South Zone excluded Nair from the playing XI for the Duleep Trophy final against East Zone in Chennai

  • Nair reacted pointedly on X to his omission, stating that calling his exclusion inexplicable would be an understatement

Karun Nair answered a second straight Duleep Trophy snub with a century in Bengaluru on Monday and then posted a pointed message on X after South Zone left him out of the final against East Zone. The 10-Test India batter made his point on the field and online as the selection call drew fresh attention.

Nair was again omitted from South Zone's side for the title clash in Chennai, days after he also missed the semifinal against North Zone. Nair is the most experienced player in the current South Zone squad and has just come off a strong domestic season.

Reacting to a social media post that called his exclusion "inexplicable", Nair wrote on X: "Inexplicable would be an understatement."

Bengaluru Century Details

Nair made it count. He scored 104 off 183 balls for KSCA Secretary's XI against Chhattisgarh in the Dr (Capt) K Thimmappaiah Memorial Tournament at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. His innings included 12 fours and a six.

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Secretary's XI closed the opening day on 277 for 9 after 90 overs, with Nair providing the main resistance.

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South Zone Omission

The omission came again. Nair was overlooked for South Zone's Duleep Trophy final against East Zone in Chennai after also being left out of the semifinal against North Zone last week. He is still the most experienced player in the South Zone squad.

Nair scored 699 runs for Karnataka in the 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season. South Zone had brought in Kodimela Himateja for Nair in the semifinal, but he failed to score in the match. Himateja was then dropped for the final and Devdutt Padikkal returned to the XI.

Coach Explains Selection

Coach Vikram Verma defended the call. Explaining Nair's omission from the semifinal, Verma told AP the side had picked its combination with spin match-ups in mind. "Actually, we went with a good combination because every team has two left-hand spinners. So, we thought a left-hand batter in the middle order would give us a good chance to dominate them," Verma told.

He added that Padikkal's return shaped the final XI as well. "So again, we thought about what is best for the team. Now since Devdutt Padikkal has come back, the team combination matter was there. It is very difficult to miss him (Karun) out, but that's the combination we have," Verma said.

Nair had left the South Zone camp for Bengaluru on Sunday evening. Verma told AP the batter had travelled home after seeking permission. "He went back due to personal reasons at home. He mailed us and took the permission for his travel due to family reasons," he further added.

East Zone posted 708 in their first innings, with Ishan Kishan scoring 270. South Zone face a steep chase in the final, but Verma said the game was still alive. "Our plan is to play session by session and build partnerships so that we bat five sessions from now, so that we can chase it (East's total of 708) down," he signed off.

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