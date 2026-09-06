Duleep Trophy Final: Ishan Kishan Grabs Spotlight With Stunning Hundred In Front Of Cheif Selector Agarkar

Kumar Kushagra came in the middle to help his captain Ishan get things going. Kumar was attacking the bowlers, while Ishan kept the tempo going. Batting in the 90s, Ishan was cautious but not stuck. He kept rotating the strike before getting to his century on the first ball of the 77th over of the match against spinner Shreyas Gopal, by a boundary in front of a packed MA Chidambaram Stadium.