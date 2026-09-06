India Test Call-Up? Sai Kishore’s Stunning Spell In County Championship Makes Case Impossible To Ignore

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Outlook Sports Desk
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R Sai Kishore strengthens his India Test credentials with a sensational five-wicket haul for Gloucestershire, delivering a match-winning spell against Derbyshire in the County Championship

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R Sai Kishore celebrating with his Gloucestershire teammates after taking a wicket. Photo: X/Gloscricket
Summary of this article

  • https://x.com/Gloscricket/status/2096255705267273918Sai Kishore produced a stunning 5/20 for Gloucestershire against Derbyshire in the County Championship

  • His spell reduced Derbyshire to 41/6, helping Gloucestershire secure a 213-run victory

  • The performance has strengthened Sai Kishore’s case for an India Test call-up

R Sai Kishore has once again made a compelling case for a return to India's Test plans after producing a sensational spell for Gloucestershire against Derbyshire in the County Championship Division Two. The left-arm spinner claimed 5/20 in 18 overs, including an extraordinary eight-over burst in which he conceded only six runs while taking all five wickets.

Sai Kishore's impact was immediate. Chasing 319 for victory at Bristol, Derbyshire were reduced to 41/6 as the 29-year-old repeatedly exposed their top order with his accuracy, drift and ability to extract turn from the surface. Harry Came, Matthew Montgomery, Wayne Madsen, Aneurin Donald and Brooke Guest were among his victims.

His effort helped Gloucestershire dismiss Derbyshire for just 105 and complete a 213-run victory, ending a six-match losing streak. Kishore had already taken two wickets in Derbyshire's first innings, meaning he finished the match with seven wickets. He also contributed 20 runs in Gloucestershire's first innings.

India's Spin Puzzle Gives Sai Kishore An Opening

The performance comes at an interesting time for India's Test setup. With R Ashwin retired and Ravindra Jadeja entering the latter stages of his career, India's search for reliable long-term spin options has become increasingly important.

Sai Kishore's red-ball numbers make the argument difficult to ignore. Before this match, he had already established himself as one of Tamil Nadu's most productive first-class bowlers. His domestic record includes more than 200 wickets, while his previous County Championship stint with Surrey in 2025 also produced 11 wickets in two matches.

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His second county assignment has now provided another significant boost. After joining Gloucestershire for their final six Championship fixtures, Kishore has quickly adapted to English conditions and has 13 wickets in three matches this season, averaging just over 23.

For a bowler whose only India appearances so far have come in T20Is at the 2023 Asian Games, his recent red-ball performances represent a timely reminder of what he can offer. Whether the selectors act on it remains to be seen, but in Bristol, Sai Kishore delivered the kind of performance that makes ignoring him increasingly difficult.

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