Who Is Charu Chaudhary? Why Her ‘Chavanni’ Reply To Akhilesh Yadav Is Drawing Attention In UP

Charu Chaudhary’s response to Akhilesh Yadav has brought renewed attention to her growing presence in Uttar Pradesh politics.
Her political intervention has revived speculation about whether Jayant Chaudhary’s wife could eventually enter electoral politics before 2027 UP assembly elections.
A fashion entrepreneur, Charu has largely stayed outside electoral politics while accompanying Jayant at several public events.
Politics in western Uttar Pradesh appears to be taking an interesting turn ahead of the 2027 Assembly election, with Charu Chaudhary, wife of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary, drawing attention after a brief speech at the party’s ‘Swabhiman Rally’ in Saharanpur.
Charu’s intervention attracted more attention than her husband’s speech as she directly hit back at Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his ‘chavanni’ jibe at Jayant. “No one has the right to insult you or lecture you,” she said, adding that such remarks reflected the other person’s mindset and arrogance.
In a democracy, Charu said, it was the people who decided which government came to power and who entered or left office. Her remarks came amid an increasingly sharp political exchange between Jayant and Akhilesh, who were once allies but are now on opposite sides of the political divide.
Charu spoke for around two minutes, but her recent intervention has revived speculation over whether Jayant is preparing to give his wife a larger political role in the RLD ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.
There is no official confirmation from Jayant Chaudhary or the RLD that Charu will contest the election. However, her increasing presence at political programmes and her decision to respond publicly during a politically charged exchange have brought renewed attention to the possibility of her entering electoral politics.
Growing Political Presence
Charu has largely remained away from electoral politics and has not held an official organisational position in the RLD. Professionally associated with fashion design, she has generally stayed outside the centre of Jayant’s political activities.
Her recent appearances have made that distance less pronounced. Charu has accompanied Jayant at several political programmes in recent years. Her address at an event in Baghpat in 2024 also attracted attention after visuals showed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath applauding her speech.
Speculation about her possible political entry has surfaced before, including suggestions that she could eventually be considered for a seat in western Uttar Pradesh. Her Saharanpur appearance has brought those discussions back into focus.
Political Context
The latest exchange between Charu and Akhilesh came after the Samajwadi Party chief used the word “chavanni”, a reference to the old 25-paise coin. In political language, the term can imply diminished relevance.
Jayant interpreted the remark as an attack on his political standing and accused Akhilesh of repeatedly making personal comments. Charu’s decision to respond therefore carried significance beyond the family setting of the rally.
The political backdrop is also significant. The RLD is now part of the BJP-led NDA, while the Samajwadi Party is working to consolidate its organisation and social base ahead of the next Assembly polls.
Family And Education
Charu Chaudhary comes from a business family in Delhi and has roots in a Punjabi family. Her family has been associated with the fashion and jewellery business ‘Juki’ in South Extension, south Delhi.
Charu and Jayant Chaudhary were classmates at Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and the two married on August 14, 2003.
After marriage, Charu continued working in the corporate sector for around two-and-a-half years. She later left her job to pursue her interests in fashion designing and jewellery.
She studied at the Jewellery Product Development Centre (JPDC) in Delhi and also attended the Gemological Institute of America.
Professional Journey
Charu eventually turned her interest in fashion and jewellery into a business. She runs ‘Zuki’, a multi-brand, multi-product store offering jewellery, clothing and other design-related products.
According to Charu, the idea of starting a multi-brand store had occurred to her several years earlier, but family responsibilities delayed the plan. She eventually turned the idea into a business, as Dainik Bhasker reported.
In October 2019, she showcased her designer fashion collection at Toronto Fashion Week. Charu and Jayant have two daughters, Sahira and Elisha.