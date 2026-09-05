Mohammed Shami Is Not Done Yet! Ishan Kishan Reveals ‘Hunger’ Behind India Comeback Bid

East Zone captain Ishan Kishan strongly backed Mohammad Shami's bid for an Indian team comeback ahead of the Duleep Trophy final against South Zone
Mohammad Shami delivered a decisive five-wicket haul against Central Zone in Bengaluru to lead East Zone into the final after a 13-year gap
Ishan Kishan praised the 36-year-old bowler's unmatched hunger, high energy, and proactive tactical support despite having 903 first-class wickets
Mohammad Shami’s push for an India comeback has gathered pace after the fast bowler powered East Zone into the Duleep Trophy final, with skipper Ishan Kishan pointing to his “hunger and motivation” despite 903 wickets in 100 first-class games.
East Zone reached the final after 13 years by beating Central Zone in the semifinal at Bengaluru, where Shami took five wickets. The 36-year-old’s display has also sharpened the focus on his bid to return to India colours after his last appearance in the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in Dubai.
Kishan told PTI in a pre-match press conference that Shami’s drive stands out as much as his wickets. He said the senior pacer’s intensity, energy and willingness to push for extra overs have lifted the side ahead of the final against South Zone.
Shami's Comeback Push
“I think he is just one of the best. He has been a legend of this game. He has been doing so well since he started playing for Bengal. He has been picking wickets, giving all his energy and he has done so well for the Indian cricket team also,” Kishan told PTI.
He then linked Mohammed Shami’s attitude to his India ambitions. “It’s hard to say when it comes to age, I feel age is just a number. If he is working hard it doesn't matter. I see that hunger in Shami bhai because who better than me to judge about hunger right now (hinting at Kishan's time away from Indian cricket team for various reasons).” “He has been doing so well, especially having him in our team…it gives us a bit of more confidence,” Kishan said.
Shami’s role has gone beyond bowling. “Looking at his efforts as a captain, I felt very nice, because Shami bhai came in, asking me for those extra overs to get the wickets, this is something which always gives confidence to skippers. When you have bowlers who are willing to get you wickets. So, it's always good to have him in the team.” “He also finished with two boundaries, so he is an allrounder I feel nowadays. So I am very happy to have him in my team,” Kishan added.
Kishan said Shami has looked different this season. “Looking at Shami bhai this season, I feel he has been very different, how I have seen him in past, but his approach towards the game, his intensity, his energy has been very different.” He then spelt out why that matters. “You know it is hard when you are not regularly playing for the Indian team and to again have that same kind of motivation for your domestic games is tough.” “He has that hunger and that motivation right now like he wants to do that comeback. He wants to be part of the Indian squad again and you can see it in him,” Kishan said.
Kishan also pointed to Shami’s involvement on the field. “When he is trying to help me when I am leading the side…he is trying to come to me, give me options of what you can do. I think these things you can pick from a player whether he is willing to win you this game or not.” “That is something which all our boys are trying to do and we have been on the winning side,” he added.
Tilak Varma's Warning
South Zone expect a test, PTI reported.
“It will be a good competition for us playing against Shami bhai. We have seen in the last game how he set up the batters and took that wicket,” South Zone skipper Tilak Varma said.
He also made clear that South Zone are ready for the contest. “But we know that we are pretty confident for that challenge. That is why you love the sport. So, we prepared enough for that and we are ready to take him on,” Tilak Varma said.