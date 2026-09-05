Mohammed Shami Is Not Done Yet! Ishan Kishan Reveals ‘Hunger’ Behind India Comeback Bid

Kishan said Shami has looked different this season. “Looking at Shami bhai this season, I feel he has been very different, how I have seen him in past, but his approach towards the game, his intensity, his energy has been very different.” He then spelt out why that matters. “You know it is hard when you are not regularly playing for the Indian team and to again have that same kind of motivation for your domestic games is tough.” “He has that hunger and that motivation right now like he wants to do that comeback. He wants to be part of the Indian squad again and you can see it in him,” Kishan said.