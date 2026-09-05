US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Cruises Past Kamilla Rakhimova To Extend Winning Streak

P
Photo Webdesk
Published at:

Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant US Open run with a composed 6-3, 6-4 victory over Kamilla Rakhimova to reach the fourth round. The world No. 1 seized control early with her trademark power and strong serving, firing four aces and dropping just four points on her first serve in the opening set. Rakhimova raised her level in the second, forcing Sabalenka to work harder and saving four break points, but the two-time defending champion eventually found the breakthrough with a blistering return before serving out the match. Sabalenka has now won 16 consecutive matches at the US Open and will next face either Taylor Townsend or Diana Shnaider.

image Prefer on Google
Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Championships
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, gestures after she won against Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
1/11
US Open: Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, left, embraces Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, after Sabalenka won their match during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
2/11
US Open Tennis Championships Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, signs autographs after she won her match against Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
3/11
Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves the ball to Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
4/11
Kamilla Rakhimova US Open Tennis Championships
Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, follows through on a serve to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
5/11
US Open Tennis Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves the ball to Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
6/11
US Open Tennis Championships Kamilla Rakhimova
Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
7/11
Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
8/11
Kamilla Rakhimova US Open Tennis
Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, reacts during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
9/11
US Open Tennis 2026 Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, serves the ball to Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
10/11
Kamilla Rakhimova US Open Tennis 2026
Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, serves the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa
11/11
US Open Tennis: Aryna Sabalenka vs Kamilla Rakhimova
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, arrives for her match against Kamilla Rakhimova, of Uzbekistan, during the third round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Heather Khalifa

Stay updated with the latest tennis news, live scores, match schedules, and exclusive coverage from the French Open 2026. Get real-time updates on cricket, IPL 2026 news, football, badminton, F1, and major sporting events worldwide, only on Outlook India.

Tags

  • image
  • image
  • image

RELATED STORIES

More From the author

Watch

Photos

CLOSE

Latest Sports News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories