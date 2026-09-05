US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Cruises Past Kamilla Rakhimova To Extend Winning Streak

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 5 September 2026 12:55 pm

Aryna Sabalenka continued her dominant US Open run with a composed 6-3, 6-4 victory over Kamilla Rakhimova to reach the fourth round. The world No. 1 seized control early with her trademark power and strong serving, firing four aces and dropping just four points on her first serve in the opening set. Rakhimova raised her level in the second, forcing Sabalenka to work harder and saving four break points, but the two-time defending champion eventually found the breakthrough with a blistering return before serving out the match. Sabalenka has now won 16 consecutive matches at the US Open and will next face either Taylor Townsend or Diana Shnaider.