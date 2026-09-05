US Open 2026: Aryna Sabalenka Distracted by Strong Marijuana Odour During Win Over Kamilla Rakhimova

“While we can’t control what takes place off the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, we continue to be vigilant as we maintain this facility as a smoke free environment,” U.S. Tennis Association spokesman Brendan McIntyre said in a statement. “This includes enforcement by our security and guest services teams when they are made aware of any individual that may be smoking, making them aware that although it may be legal in NY, that smoking is not permitted on parks property including the tennis center.”