Sabalenka Starts US Open Title Defence With Straight-Sets Win Over Osorio

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World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka began her 2026 US Open title defence with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Colombia’s Camila Osorio in 1 hour and 27 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sabalenka, chasing a historic third consecutive US Open crown, made a fast start as Osorio’s serve let her down, with the Colombian committing five double faults in the opening set as the top seed built a 4-1 advantage before closing it out. The second set was far more competitive, with Osorio finding success through drop shots, net approaches and changes of pace, but Sabalenka saved two break points at 2-3 before finding the decisive break at 4-4. She finished with 32 winners, four aces and 23 unforced errors, while Osorio struck three aces but committed nine double faults. Sabalenka will next face qualifier Polina Iatcenko.

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US Open Tennis Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates after winning a match against Camila Osorio, of Colombia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, celebrates after winning a match against Camila Osorio, of Colombia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open 2026 Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Camila Osorio, of Colombia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Camila Osorio
Camila Osorio, of Colombia, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, follows through on a shot to Camila Osorio, of Colombia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Camila Osorio US Open Tennis
Camila Osorio, of Colombia, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Aryna Sabalenka US Open Tennis Championships
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Camila Osorio, of Colombia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Championships Camila Osorio
Camila Osorio, of Colombia, reacts during a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Championships Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Camila Osorio, of Colombia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Tennis Championships Camila Osorio
Camila Osorio, of Colombia, returns the ball to Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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US Open Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, returns the ball to Camila Osorio, of Colombia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Aryna Sabalenka U.S. Open tennis championships 2026
Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, arrives for a match against Camila Osorio, of Colombia, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP/Seth Wenig
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Camila Osorio U.S. Open tennis championships 2026
Camila Osorio, of Colombia, arrives for a match against Aryna Sabalenka, of Belarus, during the first round of the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York. | Photo: AP /Seth Wenig

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