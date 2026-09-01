Sabalenka Starts US Open Title Defence With Straight-Sets Win Over Osorio

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 September 2026 4:00 pm

World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka began her 2026 US Open title defence with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Colombia’s Camila Osorio in 1 hour and 27 minutes at Arthur Ashe Stadium. Sabalenka, chasing a historic third consecutive US Open crown, made a fast start as Osorio’s serve let her down, with the Colombian committing five double faults in the opening set as the top seed built a 4-1 advantage before closing it out. The second set was far more competitive, with Osorio finding success through drop shots, net approaches and changes of pace, but Sabalenka saved two break points at 2-3 before finding the decisive break at 4-4. She finished with 32 winners, four aces and 23 unforced errors, while Osorio struck three aces but committed nine double faults. Sabalenka will next face qualifier Polina Iatcenko.