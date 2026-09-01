Roger Federer Receives International Tennis Hall of Fame Ring Presented by Kim Clijsters At Special US Open Ceremony

P Photo Webdesk Published at: 1 September 2026 4:53 pm

Roger Federer earned his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open ceremony. President of the International Tennis Hall of Fame and a 2017 inductee, Kim Clijsters, presented the ring to the former tennis legend in the ceremony held at the major in New York. The announcement of Federer being inducted into the Hall of Fame was made a few days back. "What a pleasure to be back in New York. The trip, playing out here last Tuesday with the legends, getting the chance to thank everybody who has always supported me here in New York has been incredible... Getting inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame, it gave me a chance to look back at all the incredible people who have helped me along the way, the game I love so much and what it gave me," Federer said after receiving the honour which celebrated a legendary career defined by unmatched grace, elegance, and twenty Grand Slam titles that forever transformed the sport.